The Simonelli Real Estate Group Announces New Location set to open in Cape Coral

Recognizing the need for support in Lee County, The Simonelli Real Estate Group announced it will be opening its second office location in Cape Coral.

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cape Coral, FL., July 29- Recognizing the growing need for real estate support in Lee County, The Simonelli Real Estate Group has announced it will be opening its second office location in Cape Coral. Their doors are officially set to open later this year.At The Simonelli Real Estate Group, clients have access to a network of licensed professionals that are available to help them with any real estate concern. The brokerage leverages its industry-leading technology and full-service marketing strategy to provide unrivaled service and enthusiasm for all of your real estate needs. The Simonelli Real Estate Group’s three pillars of success are what sets them apart - ‘excellence in service,’ ‘honesty in communication,’ and ‘integrity in business transactions.”“Our new location will grant us the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those looking to buy or sell their current home or investment property. The Simonelli Real Estate Group was built on integrity to do the right thing and always put the client's needs first”, says Broker/Owner Ashley Simonelli. “We are thrilled to be opening our new location and very excited to see what comes from this new addition.”The Simonelli Real Estate Group offers an array of services tailored to their buyers’ and sellers’ needs. As the new office location opens in Cape Coral, it will also bring the need for new agents. If you are interested in joining the team or learning more about the company, please contact 239-223-2116 or visit https://www.thesimonelligroup.com/careers About The Simonelli Reach Estate GroupThe Simonelli Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate company with extensive knowledge of lending, market conditions, and neighborhoods in the SWFL area, which is vital for any real estate transaction. Their goal is to help investors maximize their profits and drive results. Whether clients are looking to buy or sell their homes, The Simonelli Real Estate Group is dedicated to their clients and focuses on creating long-term relationships with both tenants and property owners. For more information, visit them online at https://www.thesimonelligroup.com Media Contactmedia@livdigitalmarketing.com239-676-3316Royal Palm Property Managementmanagers@royalpalmpm.com239.223.2116###