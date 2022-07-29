Education Advocate Maureen Santora to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio announced it will welcome Educational Advocate Maureen Santora once again in the second of a three-part series. She will be extending her conversations with host Jim Masters and enlightening listeners every Monday this August. The timing is impeccable for parents and students who are getting ready to return to school in September and will be facing new rules, new policies and new challenges.

Maureen has dedicated her life to education—first of all, personally, as a parent who moderated daily debates at the dinner table and found teachable moments in every sporting event and family outing. She also embraced education professionally, as a teacher since 1967 who only retired a few years ago. There was a small gap while she raised her four children, three of whom went into the education field as well. Maureen believes the first, best, and most constant teacher any child can have is their parent.

Maureen has been a vocal advocate for education and is a notable expert in the field. She supports families, students and other professionals in shaping curriculum, sharing effective methods, and creating programs and policies. She made another notable contribution to education when she established The Christopher Santora Educational Scholarship Fund in honor of her son, who was a history major, then a substitute teacher and a firefighter. Sadly, Christopher passed away in the September 11th national tragedy.

“He wanted to be a firefighter from the youngest age. So, we decided to honor him in a way that would help other students pursue their dreams too. Children need to hear that nothing should stand in the way of achieving what you wish for.” Over these past 20 years, the scholarship fund has endowed about three-quarters of a million dollars at many levels and continues to make a difference for high school students.

Maureen has particular expertise in early childhood education (usually grades K to 2). She wishes we could get back to basics —like phonics, math by formula/repetition, and teaching geared to the most intelligent students (which she considers top down instead of bottom up.) Maureen says teachers know better than anyone else just how kids learn.

Maureen also encourages parents to take a more active role in their child’s education, at the home and school levels. She will have a lot to say on this subject, and the many other aspects of getting kids and classrooms ready for another year of success.

Close Up Radio will feature Education Advocate Maureen Santora in a set of interviews with Jim Masters on August 1st, 8th, 15th and 29th, each a Monday, at 12:00 p. m. EDT

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information on Maureen’s work or the Christopher Santora Educational Scholarship Fund, please email her, maureensantora@yahoo.com