Kolekole Bridge weight restriction will be lifted at noon Friday, July 29

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the removal of the temporary 12-ton (24,000 pound) posted weight limit for the Kolekole Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in North Hilo at 12 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022.

The unposted limit for bridges on the state highway system is 40 tons.

A 12-ton posting remains for Nanue Bridge at milepost 18.5. Vehicles over 12-tons such as tractor trailers will continue to be checked for vehicle documentation to verify weight and may be turned around at either the Hamakua-bound truck turnaround in Hakalau or the Hilo-bound truck turnaround near Waikaumalo Park. HDOT advises these vehicles avoid Nanue Bridge until the lifting of the weight restriction for this structure is announced. Current estimate for opening to unposted traffic for Nanue Bridge is August.

Previous arrangements with Hawaʻii County emergency response and public transit agencies for access for their vehicles remain in place.

Additional repairs to Kolekole Bridge including repair of the bridge deck, replacement of the bridge railing, replacement of steel substructure members, painting of the bridge, and lead remediation are scheduled for Spring 2024.

