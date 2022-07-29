1st Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for two district ...

TOPEKA—The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominees for two district judge positions.



One position is vacant due to Judge Martin Asher's July 8 retirement. The other was among the positions certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 1st Judicial District is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.



Justice Eric S. Rosen, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 1st Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;



a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and



a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nomination process



Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Atchison and Leavenworth counties, clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/Judges/Become-a-Judge.



Nominations must be submitted by paper copy. The deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents is noon Friday, August 19. No documents will be accepted digitally or by fax.



An original and nine copies of the completed nomination form and supporting documents, along with one executed release form, should be sent to:



G. Ronald Bates Jr., Secretary

1st Judicial District Nominating Commission

529 Delaware Street

Leavenworth, KS 66048



Public interviews



The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 8 a.m. Monday, August 29, with interviews starting at 8:30 a.m. and continuing Tuesday, August 30. Interviews will be at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 601 S 3rd St., Suite 3051. Interviews are open to the public.



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Nominees to the governor



After interviewing the nominees, the nominating commission will select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Robert Bednar, Julia Clem, and Rosemary Nies, Atchison; Michael Jones, Lansing; G. Ronald Bates Jr., Gregory Beck, and Kevin Reardon, Leavenworth; and Lois Meadows, Tonganoxie.