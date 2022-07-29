Defibrillators Market Size is Rise to Reach USD 24.608 Billion by 2030, Growing at CAGR of 6.6%

Defibrillator market size was valued at $13,168 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $24,608.3 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus on installation of public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public and private organizations, development of advanced defibrillator devices, and increase in incidence of cardiac diseases drive the growth of the global defibrillator market. Moreover, rise in adoption of technologically advanced defibrillator devices and rise in demand for quality medical care supplement the growth. However, surge in pricing pressure on market players restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in the next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global defibrillator market size was valued at $13,168 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $24,608.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the purchasing capacities of hospitals, specifically small-scale hospitals, due to shift in focus toward buying resources to take care of patients infected with Covid-19. This led to canceled or postponed deals for defibrillators.

Many public and private organizations stopped or postponed the activities of installation of defibrillators at public places due to possibility of cross-contamination and lockdown measures implemented by governments.

"growing incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and cardiovascular diseases across the globe, technological advancements in defibrillators, increase in awareness about defibrillator among physician and general public, and high presence of unmet medical needs drive the growth of the defibrillator market."

The major factors driving the growth of the defibrillator market include increase in product developments in the field of defibrillators, rise in incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, growing awareness among the general public about the use of defibrillators, and supportive initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations for effective use of defibrillation in hospitals and research centers. However, side effects associated with the use of defibrillator such as blood clots in arteries and vein, frequent product recalls, and a lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest in developing nations are expected to hinder the growth of the defibrillator market during the forecast period. Moreover, limited reimbursements in developed nations, lack of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries are also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

List of Key Players Profiled:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Cardiac Science Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

