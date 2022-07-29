Hebbronville station stops human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station working with Webb County Constable Precinct 3 stopped a human smuggling attempt near Mirando City, Texas.

The incident occurred on July 26, when agents spotted a suspicious box truck traveling on State Highway 359. The driver drove off the highway through a ranch fence near the town. The occupants attempted to flee the abandoned vehicle into the nearby brush. Agents apprehended 13 undocumented individuals. The migrants were from the countries of Guatemala and Mexico.

Border Patrol agents also apprehended a U.S. citizen who was in the vehicle. He was identified as Alfredo Jesus Landeros, who had an active warrant with U.S. Marshal Service. Constables took custody of the driver.

Help us take a stand against criminal smuggling organizations by reporting suspicious activity to Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.