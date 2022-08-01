GALT Aerospace teams with AFRL & ONR to secure USAF’s Weapons Directorate “Million Dollar Moment”
GALT Aerospace, and it's AFRL Software Radio partners, selected to integrate game changing, open Weapons Data Link, ready to operate, dynamically on the edge!SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GALT Aerospace was awarded a Direct to Phase II Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract at the recent USAF Weapons Pitch Day to bring emerging Software Radio technology into the Weapons Data Link (WDL) arena. GALT Aerospace competed in this highly competitive, live Pitch Day (WPD LIVE (https://engage.airforceweapons.com/wpd-live)), to secure this, on the spot, contract award.
GALT Aerospace is working with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), who has developed the Innovative Interoperable Software Defined Radio (i2SDR) technology and the USAF-EBZ Weapons Team to design the next-generation Weapon Data Link (WDL) compliant with Weapon Open System Architecture (WOSA). GALT will demonstrate this game-changing approach to enable much more operationally flexible and cost effective WDL across a wide variety of weapons. (For a technical overview please see GALT’s informative Post Pitch Interview at WPD LIVE (https://engage.airforceweapons.com/wpd-live) – under the “Live Stream Archive” tab).
The Air Weapons Pitch Event was part of an excellent 2-Day Collider event in late July, flawlessly executed by Accomplices.co and the AFLCMC/EBZ Weapons Directorate. GALT Aerospace made key connections with industry and the government team.
“GALT’s novel approach will break the locks between advanced waveform software and proprietary radio hardware. This changes the business model for legacy and next generation weapons data links, fostering competition and innovation. This is the first step to truly open, collaborative weapons and sensors systems” stated GALT Aerospace’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO), Bayne Bunce, Jr.
GALT Aerospace will work with AFRL-RI and its Industry partners (Jacobs and ANDRO) and IS4S to ensure the modernized Weapons Data Link application conforms to the emerging WOSA (Weapons Open Standards Architecture) and is flexible and accurate enough to operate in the critical joint weapons arena. In addition to previous communications focused waveforms, GALT Aerospace will incorporate advanced weapons waveforms that are well suited for advanced Weapons communications and networking needs for WDL applications and improve hardware performance to effectively operate in a weapons environment.
GALT Aerospace is a non-traditional, Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers premier communications and C2 solutions in support of the Department of Defense. GALT’s combination of technical innovation and fast-paced execution, unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms information flow. GALT specializes in open-architecture, scalable and tailorable communications architectures, rapid prototyping, and user experience design. GALT’s process is based on Agile Software and System engineering development to improve, modernize, and enhance command, control and communications systems in a full and transparent warfighter focused manner.
