Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Calls Floridians to Action in Advance of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Floridians to take action in advance of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons—the day is officially recognized on July 30. Attorney General Moody is committed to making Florida a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking. To achieve this lofty goal, more Floridians need to join the effort. As the world prepares to come together to recognize World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Attorney General Moody is outlining ways Floridians can help stop human trafficking and save lives.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As we prepare to recognize World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, I am calling on Floridians to take action. Learning how to spot and report this atrocious crime is one of the best ways to help make Florida a zero-tolerence state for human trafficking—and possibly save a life.”

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has multiple ways Floridians can become more informed about human trafficking, including:

Learn the Signs of Human Trafficking : Visit YouCanStopHT.com to learn how to spot and report human trafficking. Potential signs that someone is a victim of trafficking include: having branding or scars, appearing malnourished or disoriented, responding as if coached and appearing fearful or paranoid.

Sign up for the 2022 Human Trafficking Summit : Registration for the summit is now open. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of trafficking. It is being offered virtually starting Tuesday, Oct. 4. To register, visit HumanTraffickingSummit.com .

Join The 100 Percent Club : The club recognizes Florida businesses and organizations taking proactive steps to train employees on the signs of human trafficking. When companies equip employees with the proper tools and training, employees become the eyes and ears throughout the state to spot suspicious activities. To learn more about the 100 Percent Club, click here .