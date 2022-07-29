August Film Screenings at the Packard Campus Theater

A sampling of various film genres named to the National Film Registry for posterity will be showcased in August at the Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation in Culpeper, Virginia.

The series will offer a film every Friday at 7:30 p.m., a matinee on Saturdays at 2 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. Programs are free and the matinee shows will be family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.

