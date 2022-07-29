Submit Release
Sen. Muth Announces $60k Grant for Friendship Ambulance 

ROYERSFORD, July 29, 2022 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that Friendship Ambulance of Royersford received a $60,000 grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the purchase of a new utility SUV vehicle.

Friendship Ambulance, a division of the Royersford Fire Department, will utilize the DCED funding for the purchase of a new utility SUV vehicle to better equip their EMS workers to respond to emergencies.

“This grant is such great news for Friendship Ambulance, Royersford Borough, and the surrounding municipalities. The new emergency response vehicle will enhance and improve their capabilities when responding to regional emergencies and I was glad to support their application,” Muth said. “We need to continue to invest state funding into our local EMS and fire companies to ensure they have the equipment, support, and resources they need to continue the great work they are doing for all our families.

The new vehicle will help Friendship Ambulance provide care during emergency calls and will also be equipped to act as an on-scene management or command vehicle when an emergency call has multiple agencies responding.

