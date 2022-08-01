Optical Character Recognition Technology in Supply Chain Highlighted at IANA Intermodal EXPO

SiteTrax at IANA 2022 - Step into the Future SiteTrax by Netarus

Netarus, known for its ground-breaking SiteTrax™ technology based on OCR, will have a booth and be a featured presenter at the IANA EXPO 2022.

It's a significant case study with the capacity to transform how businesses track inventory, particularly in today's supply chain environment.” — Christopher Machut, CEO