Peeps Ball by Peeps Official, the only way to play Snooker!

Meet the Peeps: The Crazy Gaming Peep

Peeps Ball is a new way to explore and play snooker on your mobile phone or desktop. Peeps Ball gives players the opportunity to win prizes and much more!

Peeps Official. Your Place - Your Home - Your Peeps”
— Del Abraham.
SYDNEY, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you a professional snooker player? Do you have an addiction to online games? We are only months away from the Peeps Ball launch. Peeps Ball is a new way to explore and play snooker on your mobile phone or desktop. Peeps Ball is created by Peeps official and Peeps Gaming. Unlike other online billiards games that give players no hope. Peeps Ball gives players the opportunity to win prizes and much more!

How does it work? After registering you will be given the opportunity to Access the tournament 1 of 3 ways.
1. Purchase one of our rare NFTs (Highly Recommended).
The Covid Peeps NFT collection gives lifetime access to Peeps Ball platform.
2. Peeps Pass- Purchased in our play store.
3. 60 Wins in the PVP Free Server

Peeps Ball is a new version of snooker. Cooler, and more Slick. Players are able to advance through the Free to play server and accumulate Peeps Coins. Our Peeps Coins can be redeemed for exclusive avatars and in game assets.

Players will also have the opportunity to purchase special cues which will have magical powers in the game to help you advance! What could these magical powers be? Stay tuned!

Imagine playing snooker and having a live leadership board that records your score. At the end of the month, prizes are given out, PlayStation 5, gift cards, NFTs and cryptocurrency rewards like Ethereum, BNB and bitcoin.

A new way to explore and play snooker on your mobile phone or desktop.
Please visit www.peepsofficial.com for more information.

