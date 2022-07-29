Customized Procedure Trays Market to Surpass ~US$ 4 Bn by the End of 2027

TMR Image

Customized Procedure Trays Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The global customized procedure trays market was valued at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of various chronic conditions such as orthopedic, gynecology, and cardiac; faster adoption of customized procedure trays, availability of various components, specific surgical sets available in the market, and presence of key players especially in developing countries are anticipated to propel the global customized procedure trays market.

Custom procedure tray offers a sterile package that can be assembled according to the user’s requirement. The package contains, as far as possible, disposable products required for each procedure. Trays can be tailor-made for each specialty so that the overall concept can be extended to an entire surgical unit. Adoption of customized procedure trays is rising due to the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures as a result of aging population; epidemics and infections are giving way to ischemic heart diseases, cancer, and trauma as leading causes of death, all of which require surgical interventions. Various customized procedure trays are available in the market, including anesthesia trays, general surgery trays, orthopedic trays available for hip and knee surgeries; cardiac trays, and neurology surgical trays.

According to a research, rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is likely to increase the number of surgeries, which in turn would boost the demand for customized procedure trays. CVD accounts for 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% of all deaths in the European Union. CVD is the leading cause of death in men in all but 12 countries in Europe and is the primary cause of death in women in all but two countries.

Moreover, in 2017, coronary heart disease, the most common heart disease, accounted for 365,914 deaths in the U.S. Moreover, around 18.2 million adults aged 20 and older are estimated to be suffering from coronary heart disease. Prevalence of hip osteoarthritis was 26.28% in the U.K., 7.7% in Italy, 51.29% in Spain, 9.90% in the Netherlands, 4.2% in Denmark, and 3.8% in Sweden. This is expected to drive the customized procedure trays market in the region. According to research, in November 2019, prevalence of knee pain and knee osteoarthritis in Malaysia was 45.6%, around 31.5% in India, and 21.7% in China.

Customized Procedure Trays Market: Segmentation

The global customized procedure trays market has been segmented based on application, end user, and region

In terms of application, the global customized procedure trays market has been classified into orthopedic, ophthalmology, general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, gynecology, urology, ear, neck, and head, and others. The cardiac surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the global customized procedure trays market in 2018. The segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of coronary angioplasty and coronary artery bypass graft procedures and the need of lowering the turnaround time of these surgeries to accommodate more patients.

Based on end user, the global customized procedure trays market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the global customized procedure trays market in 2018, owing to capacity of the hospitals to handle more interventions with limited resources and significant timesaving due to implementation of CPTs for surgical procedures.

Customized Procedure Trays Market: Regional Segmentation

In terms of region, the global customized procedure trays market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global customized procedure trays market in 2018, owing to adoption of CPTs to reduce infections, rise in surgical procedures, and presence of key players such as Owens & Mirror, Medline Industries, and Molnlycke with strong distributor networks. The customized procedure trays market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a faster pace than other regions during the forecast period. This is attributed to major players such as Biometrix, Owens & Minor, and Degania Medical offering customized procedure trays for cardiac surgery.

Europe is likely to account for the second largest share of the global customized procedure trays market in 2018 due to rise in prevalence of orthopedic & cardiovascular diseases in countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France. Moreover, presence of strong distribution channels, direct sales, and focus of key players operating in the customized procedure trays market on business expansion in Europe are projected to propel the market in the region in the near future. In May 2017, Molnlycke Health Care opened a new surgical tray factory in the Czech Republic and is one of its biggest-ever investments in Europe.

Customized Procedure Trays Market: Major Players

Key players operating in the global customized procedure trays market are established and domestic companies offering customized procedure trays across the globe. These include

3M Healthcare

Paul Hartmann AG

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher International

Medline Industries

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems,

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Pennine Healthcare

These players are focused on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand geographic presence, strengthen distribution network, and offer innovative products across the globe. Companies entering into merger & acquisition and collaborating with small and large players are likely to boost investments for development of customized procedure trays. The entry of domestic players is likely to create intense competition in the global customized procedure trays market.

