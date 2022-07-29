Ayozat TV will move from Sky channel 191 to channel 186 as of August 22nd 2022

Ayozat TV

Ayozat TV - the hit network that boasts live TV movies, E-sports and music videos - will move from Sky channel 191 to channel 186 as of August 22nd 2022

Once every few years, Sky fills gaps in their EPG Channel Listings, We are delighted in Ayozat TV’s subsequent move from 191 to 186” — Adam Bishop, Ayozat CEO

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayozat TV - the hit network that boasts live TV movies, E-sports and music videos - will move from Sky channel 191 to channel 186 as of August 22nd 2022.

The channel change comes as Ayozat announces a raft of exciting new upcoming content.

Ayozat.com is an over-the-top (OTT) platform that is available on Android, iOS, Google TV and Amazon Fire.

Adam Bishop, Ayozat CEO, said:

"Once every few years, Sky fills gaps in their EPG Channel Listings.

"Historically, the lower the channel number the more valuable the channel becomes so we are delighted in Ayozat TV’s subsequent move from 191 to 186."

This news comes on the back of the announcement from Ayozat that Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed a new broadcast partnership with the platform.

The deal will bring the wrestling league to UK airwaves on Wednesdays at 9pm on SKY channel 186, with classic MLW content airing Fridays at 9pm.

Fans will be able to watch new episodes of MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION each week, as well as classic content from the league’s library dating back to 2002.

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Killer Kross and Jacob Fatu are among the stars who will be competing at the highest sporting level.

The Tom Donald Masterclass is also exclusively available on Ayozat TV, the supremo musician is also set to perform a two hour classical music performance on the channel.

The Ayozat TV channel completes Ayozat's full-stack media offering.

AYOZAT.CO.UK

For more information contact Claire Madams or Keith Bishop at KBA PR on 020 7734 9995 or email info@kbapr.com