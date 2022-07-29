Artportunity Knocks Hosts 10th Annual Back To School In Collaboration With Town Center At Cobb and Moze Print & Design

Artportunity Knocks Annual Back to School Event Artportunity Knocks Makes a Difference in the Community Artportunity Knocks Annual Back to School Event Builds the Community

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The end of the summer is approaching, and it is time for parents and children alike to prepare for the anticipated 1st day back to school. Atlanta-based nonprofit Artportunity Knocks is ready to host its 10th annual back-to-school events. In honor of its double-digit year, AK is hosting two Back to School events.

On July 30, 2022, from 12pm-3pm, AK is hosting its Back to School event in collaboration with the Town Center at Cobb Mall. On July 31, 2022, from 1pm-3pm, the back to school event will be held in collaboration with Moze Print & Design and will be hosted in the parking lot of the William Walker Recreation Center at 2405 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA.”

This is the first time Artportunity Knocks has joined forces with Town Center at Cobb Mall and they appreciate the timely exposure. According to Executive Director Chris Woods, “it is an honor to be able to give the resources students need to be successful in school. To date, Artportunity Knocks has given out backpacks and school supplies to over 10,000 students.”

Since its inception in 2007, ARTportunity Knocks has been a powerful and positive standard in underserved communities across the Peach State. They will distribute bookbags with supplies, as well as art supplies and other giveaways (while supplies last). They will also have art therapy, painting, and game tables/activities. Special partners include several local mental health partners, law enforcement, and Kennesaw State University.

Look for special appearances by superheroes: Spider Dude, Captain USA, and Wonder Girl! Kids will especially enjoy the goody bags, door prizes, selfie wall, balloon artists, games, and more. There will be performances and entertainment by DJ B’Rockin Parties, the Samba International Drummers, Rockwell Dance Team, Cobb Autistic Dancers, J and J Cheer Squad, J’Eon, K and K Dance Team, and Mecca. Vendor tables are available.

For more information, please contact Rodney Mullins at Email: RMullins@ArtportunityKnocks.org or visit Website: Artportunityknocks.org.

About Artportunity Knocks Inc.

Artportunity Knocks’ was founded in 2009 with the mission to empower youth to make positive and smart choices while increasing opportunities in the Arts, Education, Community Service, and Bridging Cultures. Since inception, Artportunity Knocks has provided tens of thousands of STEM+Arts education classes, teacher professional development, signature Summer camps, afterschool programs, seminars and community service initiatives. The organization specializes in being a “one-stop shop” for over a dozen forms of Arts including: visual art, dance, acting, musical theater, filmmaking, music production, as well as a thought leaders and advocates for Arts Integration teaching models in Education.

To learn more information about Artportunity Knocks and it’s STEM+Arts Programs, visit www.artportunityknocks.org.