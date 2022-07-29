Market launch: KIPRION enables secure custody of Digital Assets in Austria
Cryptocurrency custodian for institutional investors receives regulatory approval in Austria and announces market launch
KIPRION offers a crypto custody solution for institutional investors in Austria that is secure, simple, scalable, insured and regulated.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIPRION, the specialized cryptocurrency custody platform for institutional investors in Austria, has successfully received registration of the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) as Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP).
— Jonas Juenger, CEO of KIPRION
> KIPRION has successfully received the registration from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) as Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) on July 21, 2022.
> KIPRION offers institutional investors secure crypto custody, utilizing industry-leading Multi-Party Computing (MPC) cryptography.
> The technical platform is audited and certified. The assets are insured by a specialist insurance broker.
> In addition to custody, KIPRION is developing a trading solution that allows customers to access liquidity while the crypto assets remain in secure cold storage.
“KIPRION offers a crypto custody solution for institutional investors in Austria that is secure, simple, scalable, insured and regulated. It is available as-a-Service as well as on-premise solution with configurable approval processes and 24/7 service. Customers can focus on their core business while KIPRION keeps their crypto assets safe.” explains Jonas Juenger, CEO of KIPRION. He adds: “The successful registration in Austria according to the Austrian Financial Markets Anti-Money Laundering Act (FM-GwG) is the result of months of work and demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with a secure and regulated environment for the custody and trading of crypto assets.”
Crypto custody platform: Secure, easy and flexible
Digital assets are securely stored in segregated offline cold storage wallets. The technical platform leverages the security advantages of industry-leading Multi-Party Computing (MPC) cryptography to keep digital assets safe and protect them from cyber-attacks, hackers, and other threats. The assets in cold storage are insured through a specialized insurance policy from one of the leading insurance brokers worldwide. In addition, KIPRION is developing a trading solution that gives customers access to liquidity while the crypto assets remain in secure cold storage custody. “We have recognized that custody alone is not enough, so we offer additional services such as trading.” explains Jonas Juenger.
KIPRION as registered Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) is under regulatory supervision of the Austrian Financial Markets Authority (FMA) for AML purposes and complies with the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer for Funds regulation, providing a clear and stringent regulatory framework for the crypto custody service offering
KIPRION is part of a global network of crypto custodians that will be launched worldwide in the coming months. A total of over 130 employees are currently working at more than six locations worldwide on the development of technical solutions and the establishment of the global network.
About KIPRION:
KIPRION is a specialized cryptocurrency custody provider for institutional investors. KIPRION is dedicated to making industry-leading cryptographic security technologies available for professional investors. KIPRION is based in Austria and part of a global network of crypto custodians. Visit kiprion.com for more information about the company.
Press Relations
+43 1 4120098
info@kiprion.com
KIPRION
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn