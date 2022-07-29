521 Promo Launches Custom Board Game Fundraising Program Set
EINPresswire.com/ -- 521 Promo, a company that designs and creates custom board and card games, has recently launched a fundraising program set that enables people to raise money using custom Monopoly style games. The program provides guidance throughout the process starting from concept and design to completion of the final product. In addition to providing full templates, the company houses an art department consisting of highly skilled freelance artists to create excellent quality artwork for the custom games.
The custom ‘opoly’ games come standard with a custom box top, box bottom, board, tray insert, deed cards, game cards, condos and mansions, 2 dice, custom money and shrink wrap. All the streets, properties and other elements in the game can be customized, including the name of the game itself by aptly ending it with the suffix ‘opoly’. To help with the fundraising process, the company provides a sponsorship pricing guide that gives suggested selling prices for the forty spots on the board, and the money sponsorship. Prices can also be adjusted accordingly to make sure enough money is raised after covering production and shipping expenses. In return for their contribution, the sponsors get to have high quality images of their logo on decided spots on the board and on the cash notes. The company also provides sample emails and agreement documents to make it easier for organizers to find and close deals with sponsors.
For graphics for the custom games, customers can either work with their own graphic designer or hire the company’s in-house design team. After the set of production ready images has been developed and approved, the custom game goes through one more round of proofing and feedback before the production finally begins. The time for completion of the production depends on the quantity of order, and can range from less than 2 weeks for small orders to 8 to 10 weeks for larger ones.
During the launch, the company’s owner said, “We have had the pleasure of working with some great companies like Wyrd Miniatures, NSB Games, Black Tea Studio's, Sunshine Games and several others. We hope to keep flourishing in both the board and card game arena and hope to be the main manufacturer of these games for years to come.”
In addition to the ‘opoly’ games, 521 promo also creates other custom board games and card games. It officially has the lowest minimum bulk order for custom board games in the United States at 250 units. It also takes orders for single custom games.
About 521 Promo: 521 Promo is a company that designs and manufactures custom games including board games, card games, ‘opoly’ games, and custom dice.
