521 Promo Talks about the Development of Bastropoly, a Monopoly-Adapted Board Game, for its Major Client
EINPresswire.com/ -- 521 Promo, a board game design and development company, recently shed light on the limited edition board game called Bastropoly that it developed for one of its major clients, Bastrop Chamber of Commerce. The game was released in 2019 and was an adaption of Monopoly that delves into the history of Bastrop. This game comes as a breeze of fresh air for those who have always been fascinated by the history of Bastrop as it allows them to learn more about it while spending time and having fun with their nearest and dearest.
The game is full of local legends, lore, and laughs, with 6-custom pewter game pieces representing Bastrop and rules similar to Monopoly. Anyone, from adults to kids, can participate in the game and use in-game tactics to gain an advantage and win. All in all, just like Monopoly, it’s a great game that enables families to have fun while learning the history of Bastrop. It is also a perfect gift for a Bastropian in your life.
521 Promo is a leading board game development company specializing in including but not limited to custom board games, custom dice, custom opoly games, and custom card games. Having been in the industry for more than a decade, the company has created several board games that truly meet the client’s expectations and needs. Having proactive minds in the team, they think outside the box and help their clients every step of the process, from concept to completion.
During a conversation, the company representative said, “Just two years ago, we had this very interesting project in hand. It was Bastropoly, a limited edition board game. The client wanted a game that represents the history of Bastrop and aligns with their organization. So, we came up with the final layout, design, and appearance of the game. We also suggested to the client about customizing the pewter pieces to give the game true Bastropian vibes. Since we specialize in custom Monopoly games, we knew from the start what would best fit the client’s needs. We had fun creating it, and our client was more than happy with the product. Nevertheless, we have many more games and ideas up our sleeves.”
Bastropoly was available for a limited time, so it’s hard to get your hands on it today.
About 521 Promo
521 Promo is a custom board game design and development company assisting clients from concept to completion. With a team of experienced designers, the company designs and manufactures board games best suited to its clients’ needs, with several products including but not limited to custom opoly games and custom card games. The team has worked with great companies like Wyrd Miniatures, NSB Games, Black Tea Studio, Sunshine Games, and others. With the lowest minimum order in the US, they also have the capability to produce 50,000+ games.
