PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony for The Project for Relocation of Gataivai Primary School under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP) – 28th July 2022;

SAMOA, July 29 - Gataivai Primary School and its community in Savai’i can enjoy a much safer and secure educational facilities at a new location by a timely assistance from the Government of Japan.

A handover ceremony to successfully complete the project was held earlier today (28 July) at the school compound, which was attended by His Excellency Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, Hon. Leota Laki Lamositele Sio, Minister of Women, Community and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Palauli II constituency, Hon. Seuula Ioane, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, representatives from the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, parents, teachers and students.

The project was proudly funded through Japan’s ongoing scheme of Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP), with a grant worth up to US159,751( approximately SAT410,800) provided over to the Gataivai Primary School Committee.

The grant enabled a project implementation of a new school building that has eight classrooms, a staff room, principal’s office and library at a new location, in an effort to provide a much safer location from river flooding hazard area which had constantly affected the school’s former location for many years.

Japan’s assistance through this project indicates its continuous commitment to prioritize the development of basic education by improving and upgrading the facilities of a number of schools across Samoa at grass-roots level.

The GGP aims to support small-scale projects directly benefitting the grassroots level, as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of Samoa.

It is hoped that this assistance will help further strengthen the friendly ties between the Governments and the people of Japan and Samoa.

