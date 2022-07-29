Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,368 in the last 365 days.

UC Santa Cruz teams with TiE Global to help entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life

Paul Lopez, co-chair of the TiE University global initiative; UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cindy Larive; TiE Global Chair BJ Arun; and AGK Karunakaran, President of TiE Silicon Valley Board of Directors.

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UC Santa Cruz and TiE Global are establishing the Destination Silicon Valley program to leverage the Silicon Valley presence of both organizations and create new learning opportunities for university-based entrepreneurs from across the world, including University of California students and innovators, and others from TiE’s 59 chapters.

Both organizations are seeking to further strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across the global TiE domain and in California. By providing participants with training programs, industry and investor connections, and world-class mentors' guidance, participants will be able to grow their ventures to maturity much more quickly.

UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cindy Larive praised the partnership. “Leveraging our Silicon Valley campus as the hub for this collaboration will help cement UC Santa Cruz as the UC of the valley,” she said. “Our campus was founded on the tenets of opportunity and access to higher education for all, and we believe deeply that bringing together people with a wide range of life experiences and perspectives is how the world’s most challenging problems will be solved.”

TiE Global is a nonprofit organization devoted to entrepreneurs in all industries, at all stages, from incubation, through the entrepreneurial life cycle. TiE University helps college startups and founders grow their entrepreneurial ventures into viable and sustainable businesses. They aim to help university startup founders and teams successfully launch and scale their ventures more rapidly.

UC Santa Cruz and TiE aim to take promising teams and provide them with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed on the journey of becoming an ‘investment-ready’ startup. More information will be available for students, staff, and faculty who want to participate this fall.

B J Arun, Chair of TiE Global said he was excited about this partnership. "TiE has a history of 30 years working with entrepreneurs and creating over $1 trillion of wealth. With our global network of Chapters we can help entrepreneurs connect with the Silicon Valley ecosystem working closely with UC Santa Cruz. TiE Silicon Valley's Charter Members will be great mentors to the teams in this program".

UCSC Silicon Valley Extension and the UC Santa Cruz Innovation & Business Engagement Hub will work with TiE to launch the program in the coming academic year. Teams that successfully complete the Destination Silicon Valley program will also receive a certificate of completion from Extension.

“This is an exciting moment for our campus innovation and entrepreneurship trajectory. Our partnership with TiE will help ensure that innovators and entrepreneurs from all reaches of the globe have the opportunity to bring their ideas to market,” Chancellor Larive said.

Vijay Menon
TiE Global
vijay@tie.org
+1 650-898-9249
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

UC Santa Cruz teams with TiE Global to help entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.