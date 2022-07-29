Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market is expected to surpass the value US$ 169.5 Bn By 2032

TMR Image

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global urbanisation and rising demand for flavoured drinks and fruit juices are expected to promote the sales growth of the global ready-to-drink beverages market. Players in this market are focusing on product branding and better packaging to attract more customers. Furthermore, increasing number of product launches in collaboration with creative marketing campaigns is also projected to increase the demand for ready-to-drink beverages in the coming years. The increasing willingness of consumers to try different flavoured beverages that are recently launched into the market will also promote the growth of the ready-to-drink beverages market in the coming years.

According to a research report on the ready-to-drink beverages industry by TMR, the market is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 6.6 % and rise from a value of USD 89 Bn in 2022 to USD 169.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period, i.e., 2032

Rising Consumer Inclination towards Easily Accessible and Longer-shelf life holding Drinks will Drive Market

Ready-to-drink beverages are flavoured/carbonated drinks that are packaged and sold in the market for immediate consumption. The convenience and instant essence of ready-to-drink beverages are key drivers augmenting the sales projections of the global ready-to-drink beverages market. Additionally, changing consumer preferences and hectic lifestyles are propelling people towards the adoption of easily accessible and long-shelf life-offering products, which is further expected to accelerate the overall growth rate for the ready-to-drink beverages market in the forecast period.

Higher Preference for Low Calorie and Low Sugar Content in Drinks will Augment Growth

The increasing availability of multiple and most innovative range of popular flavours in the beverages segment will promote the growth of the global ready-to-drink beverages market in the coming years. Another reason boosting the global ready-to-drink beverages market growth is growing inclination of people towards healthier alternatives. Customers are particularly interested in beverages that have low calorie and low sugar content. As a result, many beverage manufacturers have introduced new lines of healthier ready-to-drink products to ensure significant revenue generation during the forecast period.

Carbonated Soft Drinks Segment Emerged Dominant Owing to Rising Shift of Consumers towards Calorie-fuelled beverages

With respect to segmentation by product type, the market is categorized into RTD coffee, RTD tea, fruit juice, dairy-based beverages, and carbonated soft drinks. Among these, the carbonated soft drinks segment earned the largest shares on account of the growing inclination of consumers towards calorie-fuelled beverages. Additionally, carbonated soft drinks are available in a wide variety of range and have a significant fan base among consumers, therefore implying significant revenue generation in the coming years as well.

Europe Earned Dominance Attributable to Increasing Demand and Large Manufacturing Base

Geographically, Europe held the majority of shares for the global ready-to-drink beverages market on account of the presence of large manufacturing base and high preference for food and beverage items that are easily available. On the other side, North America will also generate notable revenues in the coming years on account of the increasing efforts by players to expand geographically and adoption of several marketing and advertising strategies to gain higher revenue in the coming years. Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing market for ready-to-drink beverages on account of the increasing disposable incomes of people, coupled with the rising per capita income of people and rising preference for healthier drinks in the developing nations.

Players Adopting Multiple Marketing Strategies to Gain Impetus in Market

Leading players of the market are making huge efforts to improve product portfolio so they can gain a competitive edge in the overall market competition. Additionally, some players are also indulging in merger and acquisition and joint ventures so obtain a significant position in the market position while others are focusing on adoption of multiple advertising and marketing strategies to attract higher revenues in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of the global ready-to-drink beverages market include Nestle S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation by Amul, Kraft Heinz Foodservice, The Campbell Soup Company, William B.Reily and Company, Suntory Holdings Limited, Mutalo Group, Gehl Foods LLC., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., O-AT-KA Mil, Vitasoy International Holding, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Danone S.A., and others.

The global Ready-to-drink Beverages market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• Carbonated Soft Drinks

• RTD Coffee

• RTD Tea

• Dairy-based Beverages

• Fruit Juice

By Distribution Channel

• Business to Business (Foodservice)

• Business to Consumers

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Retail

o Departmental Stores

o Vending Machines

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Japan

