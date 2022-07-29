Kin + Carta Gets Top Scores From Clients in Recent Report From World Leading Analyst Firm

The Report Recognized Kin + Carta For Its Innovative Focus on Transformation Services

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kin + Carta, the B Corp-certified digital transformation consultancy, has been named a strong performer in the prestigious evaluation The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services (MADS), Q3 2022.

Kin + Carta received top scores when it came to client references, with one client noting “high praise from users 45 days post-launch as well as high praise from stakeholders” after working with the digital transformation consultancy.

The world-renowned research firm evaluated the capabilities and strategy of 14 vendors, analyzing how their services deliver end-to-end modern custom applications or products. Forrester measured how they assist in the transformation and modernization of their clients’ software development lifecycle, as well as the adoption of modern practices and technologies. Forrester also surveyed or interviewed client references.

Forrester recognized Kin + Carta for its “superior design, quality and productivity customer success factors with subject matter experts (SMEs) in experience design and information architecture, UI design, visual design, prototyping and more.”

Kin + Carta scored the maximum points possible in talent management, MAD transformation, collaborative work management and the design, quality and productivity criteria.

According to Forrester, “Kin + Carta should be on your shortlist for transformation consulting and product development services on cloud with UX (user experience) design.”

In its review of Kin + Carta, Forrester also praised its “unique approach in the MADS market” services market because of the innovative focus on transformation services.

Mark Ardito, VP of Cloud Modernization at Kin + Carta, comments: “This is a remarkable achievement, given Forrester’s standing in the industry. We’ve worked hard to build a MADS team that enables businesses to develop innovative cloud-based enterprise solutions, and to see them recognized this way is testament to their skills and dedication.”

Read The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development, Q3 2022 here: www.kinandcarta.com/en-us/the-forrester-wave

About Kin + Carta:

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone.

Our 2,000 strategists, engineers and creatives around the world bring the connective power of technology, data and experience to the world’s most influential companies, helping them to accelerate their digital roadmap, rapidly innovate, modernize their systems, enable their teams and optimize for continued growth.

As a Certified B Corp, our triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit is at the core of everything we do.

For more information, please visit www.kinandcarta.com.