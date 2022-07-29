Global Low-Density Polyethylene Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Low-Density Polyethylene Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the low-density polyethylene market size is expected to grow to $69.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. According to the low-density polyethylene market analysis, the increasing demand for LDPE in the packaging industry is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) market consists of sales of low-density polyethylene and related services which are used in the manufacturing of different products such as packaging materials, trash bins, floor tiles, shipping envelopes, dropper bottles. Low-Density Polyethylene is resistant to moisture and chemicals and it is non-toxic, non-contaminating in nature, flexible, and relatively transparent. It is used to make many thin and flexible products such as plastic bags for dry-cleaning, newspapers, and others.

Global Low-Density Polyethylene Market Trends

The production of bio-derived polyethylene is being widely adopted by companies in the low-density polyethylene market as a substitute for chemically synthesized polyethylene. Low-density polyethylene, like other plastics, is chemically synthesized and release harmful toxins in the environment when burned and is difficult to decompose thus harming the environment. Companies involved in the LDPE market are investing in finding sustainable options for chemical plastics called bioplastics. These bio-plastics mimic the robustness and durability of conventional plastics such as LDPE and degrade in the open air. For instance, Braskem a Brazilian petrochemical company headquartered in São Paulo launched its "I'm greenTM Polyethylene" under its campaign "I'm greenTM ". I'm greenTM Polyethylene is a bio-derived polyethylene produced from sugarcane and is 100 percent renewable. In 2019, the company added more products to its "I'm greenTM" including post-Consumer-Recycled (PCR) resins, mixed bio-based plastic, and other PCR solutions.

Global Low-Density Polyethylene Market Segments

The global low-density polyethylene market report is segmented:

By Manufacturing Process: Autoclave Method, Tubular Method

By Application: Film and Sheets, Extrusion Coatings, Injection Molding, Others

By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Construction, Others

By Geography: The global low-density polyethylene market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides low-density polyethylene market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global low-density polyethylene market, low-density polyethylene market share, low-density polyethylene global market segments and geographies, low-density polyethylene global market players, low-density polyethylene market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The low-density polyethylene market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Formosa Plastics Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, LG Chem, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd, and LyondellBasell Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

