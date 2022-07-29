Logistics Automation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the logistics automation market size is expected to grow from $47.23 billion in 2021 to $55.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The global logistics automation market size is expected to grow to $94.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14%. The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the logistics automation industry growth going forward.

The logistics automation market consists of sales of logistics automation hardware, software, and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in warehouses and distribution centers, which help in maintaining huge stocks. Logistic automation refers to the application of computer software or automated machinery to improve efficiency in managing logistics. This helps to replace manual operations and handling equipment with automated facilities and processes. Logistics automation helps develop logistics operations in various end-use industries.

Global Logistics Automation Market Trends

Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the logistics automation market. Major companies operating in the logistics automation market are introducing technological innovations to reinforce their position in the market.

Global Logistics Automation Market Segments

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Function: Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management

By Organization Size: Small-Medium Size Organizations, Large Scale Organization

By End-User: Retail and E-Commerce, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Logistics and Transportation, Others

By Geography: The global logistics automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides logistics automation global market overviews, logistics automation global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global logistics automation market, logistics automation market share, logistics automation market segments and geographies, logistics automation global market players, logistics automation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The logistics automation market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: WiseTech Global Limited, Kion Group AG, VITRONIC, Jungheinrich AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group, Mecalux S.A., Beumer Group, SSI Schaefer AG, Oracle, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Hinditron Group of Companies, JBT Corporation, Toshiba Logistics, One Network Enterprises, System Logistics SpA, Matternet Inc, Toshiba Logistic, and SI Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

