Light Sensors Market Expected to Rise at 10.4% CAGR during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Light Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on light sensors market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global light sensors market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2022-2027.

Light sensors are electronic devices that are used to detect and measure radiant energy. With the ability to detect energy ranging from infrared (IR) to ultraviolet (UV) light spectrum, the sensors turn these rays into electrical signals. They are versatile and cost-efficient and are thus used in a variety of electronic products and applications, such as sprinkler systems, weather-monitoring equipment, freight shipping, consumer electronics, and automobiles. Additionally, they are used in streetlamps to automatically adjust the brightness and turn on the lights.

Global Light Sensors Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing sales of consumer electronics such as tablets and smartphones across the globe. In line with this, the increasing adoption of light sensors in the automotive sector is another significant growth-inducing factor for the market. Continual technological advancements such as ambient light sensing, gesture recognition and proximity detection are also resulting in higher product uptake. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives for the development of smart cities in several countries, rising investments in research and development (R&D) and product innovations are some of the other factors providing an impetus to the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• AG

• Apple Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

• ROHM Co. Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sharp Corporation (Foxconn Group)

• Sitronix Technology Corp.

• STMicroelectronics SA

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc

Light Sensors Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, function, output, integration and end use industry.

Breakup by Function:

• Ambient Light Sensing

• Proximity Detection

• RGB Color Sensing

• Gesture Recognition

• UV/Infrared Light (IR) Detection

Breakup by Output:

• Analog

• Digital

Breakup by Integration:

• Discrete

• Combination

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Home Automation

• Industrial Automation

• Healthcare

• Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

