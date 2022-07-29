Brachytherapy Market Estimated to Reach US$ 1,033.9 Million Globally By 2027

Brachytherapy Market

The global brachytherapy market reached a value of US$ 785 Million in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Brachytherapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on brachytherapy market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global brachytherapy market reached a value of US$ 785 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,033.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

Brachytherapy is a radiation therapy that includes the insertion of radioactive material inside the body that is utilized for treating localized tumors inside the body. Radiation therapy involves inserting radioactive materials into the body with the help of catheters with the aim of to treat treating cancerous cells in a minimally invasive manner. Treatments using the brachytherapy method can be prophylactic, palliative, or curative. Depending on the cancer stage, it can serve as either a monotherapy or as an adjuvant with surgery or chemotherapy.

Global Brachytherapy Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the early diagnosis and treatment of cancer. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe. In line with this, the augmenting adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities focusing on in the field of effective oncology treatments are also creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the launch of technologically advanced products, the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement scenarios.

Brachytherapy Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, service type, technology, mode of procurement and end user.

Market Breakup by Service Type:

• History and Physical Report

• Discharge Summary

• Operative Note or Report

• Consultation Report

• Others (Pathology Report, Radiology Report, etc.)

Market Breakup by Technology:

• EMR/EHR

• PACS

• RIS

• SRT

• Others

Market Breakup by Mode of Procurement:

• Outsourcing

• Offshoring

• Both

Market Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Clinical Laboratories

• Academic Medical Centers

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

