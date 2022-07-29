Clinical Nutrition Market 2028 | Asia Pacific Region Will Exhibit the Highest CAGR of 7.20%

Clinical Nutrition

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Clinical Nutrition Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

A clinical nutrition product is a type of pharmaceutical product that helps keep a patient healthy. It helps in improving the metabolic system by providing adequate supplements like minerals, vitamins and others. Clinical nutrition diagnosis and treatment of diseases affecting dietary intake, intestinal absorption and metabolism, and helping to promote health through prevention of diet-related diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a strong influence on the clinical nutrition products market, as the demand for nutritional management, particularly among children and older population, continues to witness consistent growth. The demand for clinical nutrition products amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is on the rise, as consumers are seeking various immunity-boosting alternatives to prevent being infected from the novel coronavirus. The onset of pandemic, older people and patients are at the risk of malnutrition. The infection also causes a serve lack of appetite, along with other symptoms such as anosmia dysgeusia, or diarrhea, both of which raise the risk of disease related malnutrition. Acute malnutrition caused by COVID-19 infection led to increase in loss of muscle mass and a deterioration of immune defenses.

The growth of the global clinical nutrition market is primarily driven by the rise in metabolic disorders, high expenditure on healthcare, and the growth of the middle class in emerging economies. Further, increasing number of geriatric population and development of clinical nutrition products specific to geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth.

By route of administration, the clinical nutrition market is segmented into oral, Enteral and Parental. Further, by application, it is divided into cancer, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders and others. By end user, it is segregated into pediatric, adults, and geriatric. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America clinical nutrition market accounted for the largest share in 2020 followed by Europe; however, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR 7.20% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global clinical nutrition market trends from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The clinical nutrition market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2028.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the clinical nutrition industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the clinical nutrition market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Some of the key players operating in the global clinical nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc., Lonza Ltd, Nestlé S.A., and Hero Nutritionals Inc.

