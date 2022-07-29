Snapshot of Asia-Pacific Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market 2025 | Growth Opportunity, Key Market Players, and Segmentation

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

Head and neck cancers include malignant tumors that develop in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, lips, salivary glands, and mouth. There are different types of drugs used alone or in combination to treat head and neck cancer. Although traditional chemotherapeutic drugs are used in combination with radiation therapy, targeted immunotherapies are emerging as a standard treatment option for advanced-stage head and neck cancer.

Increase in the incidence of head and neck cancer across geographies, increasing demand for combination therapies for the management of head and neck cancer, and increasing number of research and development activities to develop ideal treatment regimens are driving the growth of global head and neck cancer drugs market. Moreover, technological advancements in cancer screening processes and strong presence of pipeline drugs such as ipilimumab, atezolizumab, avelumab, durvalumab, erlotinib, afatinib, bevacizumab, and others are expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the increase in the number of risk factors such as cigarette smoking, alcohol and tobacco consumption is expected to fuel the growth of the global head and neck cancer drugs market.

The global head & neck cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class, sales channel, and region.

Based on drug class, the head & neck cancer drugs market is classified into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. The chemotherapy segment occupied the largest head & neck cancer drugs market share, this is attributed to increase in usage of chemotherapeutic drugs during radiation therapy and rise in benefits of combination therapy.

Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies and online stores. Online providers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to preference for online purchase of medicines over traditional methods, increasing number of internet users and increasing awareness about online pharmacy.

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative growth opportunities for key players operating in the head and neck cancer drug market due to large population base, rise in head and neck cancer incidence, and increase in demand for head and neck cancer combination therapies. Risk factors such as increase in alcohol consumption, increase in cigarette smoking and heavy use of tobacco are expected to drive the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current head & neck cancer drugs market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Head & neck cancer drugs market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• AstraZeneca Plc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Eli Lilly and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

