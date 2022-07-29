North America Cooking Robot Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Demand and Future Scope 2021-2026

North America Cooking Robot Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cooking Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the north america cooking robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

The main purpose of cooking robots is to carry out various culinary tasks. They provide accuracy, guarantee food safety, give individualised meals, and boost efficiency. As a result, they are used in the preparation of a variety of foods across North America, such as wraps, burgers, salads, and sandwiches.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

High levels of automation in the food processing industry are one of the main drivers of market expansion. Cooking robots are used by many food service companies in the North American continent to automate tasks including frying, baking, and dressing. This helps these businesses increase operational effectiveness while reducing the need for manual labour. The need for cooking robots in the area is also being positively impacted by the growing number of food trucks, drive-ins, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), which see strong client influxes throughout the day. Additionally, the growing popularity of "ghost kitchens" or "virtual kitchens," particularly in the United States and Canada, is anticipated to support market expansion.

North America Cooking Robot Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, robot type, application, end user.

Breakup by Robot Type:

Cartesian

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA)

6-Axis

Cylindrical

Delta

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pizza Making

Cocktail and Coffee

Salad Making

Burger and Sandwich Making

Multi-cuisine Making

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Fast Food Restaurants

Fine Dining Restaurants

Cafe

Contracted Food Services

Ghost Kitchens

Food Trucks

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

