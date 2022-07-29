Bathroom Fittings Market Report to 2027: A $74+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com
The global bathroom fittings market to reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bathroom Fittings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global bathroom fittings market size reached US$ 49.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2022-2027.
Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Bathroom fittings, also called sanitary fittings, are the plumbing accessories
installed in bathrooms. They include washbasins, towel hangers, bathtubs, soap
dispensers, faucets, taps, showerheads, towel paper machines, trash cans, etc.
Bathroom accessories are typically made up of metal, glass, porcelain, acrylic
plastics, Perspex, etc. They add functional and aesthetic value to bathrooms
while emphasizing luxury, elegance, and style. As such, bathroom fittings are
widely installed in residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional
establishments across the globe.
Market Trends
The shifting consumer inclination towards exquisite and high-end household
accessories is primarily driving the bathroom fittings market. Moreover, the
introduction of advanced and smart bathroom accessories that are operable via
Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices is further catalyzing the market growth.
In line with this, the emerging trend of automation in household components is
propelling the demand for bathroom fittings with in-built sensors, such as sensor
taps, smart showers, automatic soap dispensers, etc., which is acting as another
significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the inflating integration of water-
saving technology for reducing water wastage, the rising concerns towards water
scarcity and decreasing groundwater levels, and the development of state-of-
the-art water closets, water sinks, toilets, cisterns, etc., are also augmenting the
global market. Furthermore, the expanding real estate and tourism industries
are anticipated to fuel the bathroom fittings market over the forecast period.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end-user, distribution channel, organized and unorganized and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Faucets
Showers
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Residential
Commercial
Institutional
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Breakup by Organized and Unorganized:
Unorganized
Organized
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
