Bathroom Fittings Market Report to 2027: A $74+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bathroom Fittings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global bathroom fittings market size reached US$ 49.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Bathroom fittings, also called sanitary fittings, are the plumbing accessories

installed in bathrooms. They include washbasins, towel hangers, bathtubs, soap

dispensers, faucets, taps, showerheads, towel paper machines, trash cans, etc.

Bathroom accessories are typically made up of metal, glass, porcelain, acrylic

plastics, Perspex, etc. They add functional and aesthetic value to bathrooms

while emphasizing luxury, elegance, and style. As such, bathroom fittings are

widely installed in residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional

establishments across the globe.

Market Trends

The shifting consumer inclination towards exquisite and high-end household

accessories is primarily driving the bathroom fittings market. Moreover, the

introduction of advanced and smart bathroom accessories that are operable via

Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices is further catalyzing the market growth.

In line with this, the emerging trend of automation in household components is

propelling the demand for bathroom fittings with in-built sensors, such as sensor

taps, smart showers, automatic soap dispensers, etc., which is acting as another

significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the inflating integration of water-

saving technology for reducing water wastage, the rising concerns towards water

scarcity and decreasing groundwater levels, and the development of state-of-

the-art water closets, water sinks, toilets, cisterns, etc., are also augmenting the

global market. Furthermore, the expanding real estate and tourism industries

are anticipated to fuel the bathroom fittings market over the forecast period.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end-user, distribution channel, organized and unorganized and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Faucets

Showers

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Organized and Unorganized:

Unorganized

Organized

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

