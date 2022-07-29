THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 29, 2022

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

H. Res. __ – Waiving a requirement of clause 6(a) of rule XIII with respect to consideration of certain resolutions reported from the Committee on Rules, and for other purposes

H.R. 5118 – Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Natural Resources and makes in order the following amendments:

McCarthy Amendment

Schrier Amendment

Velazquez/Graves (LA) Amendment

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Public Safety

Complete Consideration of H.R. 263 – Big Cat Public Safety Act (Rep. Quigley – Natural Resources)

The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for no further debate.

Postponed Suspensions (2 votes)