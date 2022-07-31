Entitle Starter Kit Package Content (1 pc of Smart Chip Card for original and 5 pcs of Smart Chip Labels for reprints) Entitle App scanning the digital Certificate of Authenticity with Blockchain immutable proof of record Entitle App starter kit overview - showing the kit packaging front cover

The ENTITLE Starter Kit makes it very easy for artists, galleries to create a digital certificate of authenticity supported by Infineon chipset and blockchain.

ARTRACX IS looking forward to partnering with galleries, museum and bookstores for distribution, as well as mobile carriers and MVNOs around the world.” — DANIEL CHUN

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARTRACX LAUNCHES NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED CHIPSET, VERIFIABLE CREDENTIAL AND DIGITAL CERTIFICATES FOR ART AUTHENTICATION - AS PREPAID PACKAGEART GROUP LIMITED (Hong Kong) is proud to announce the product launch of the ARTRACX Curator platform together with ENTITLE App and ENTITLE Starter kit for artists, art dealers, galleries to create digital identities in fine art and collectibles for proper IP protection and authentication. Intellectual property theft, outright plagiarism and copyrights infringement are enemies to all creators around the world. The art industry has also given breathing room to bad actors that undermine the artists’ rights and the art stakeholders' interests. This new online platform, mobile app, blockchain and smart chipsets combine together as a prepaid package (much like prepaid SIM) solution to tackle this problem by creating a blockchain-based chipset-supported digital identity for each artwork using Decentralized ID (DID) and Verifiable Credential (VC) endorsed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).ARTRACX Curator and Entitle App supports Infineon high-security SECORA™ Blockchain chipsets to hold the cryptographic private key for secured authentication and provenance tracking. The smart chips double as the digital Certificate of Authenticity with immutable records of proof - once activated and linked to an artwork. Artwork's metadata stored in the Curator will now be hashed and kept on the blockchain's ledger with a universal and unique digital identity assigned to the artwork.ARTRACX Curator platform provides a suite of free services including Certificate of Authenticity, Catalog management, Provenance, Exhibition history and even wall labels generation. In future, the platform will offer an online auction marketplace, digital viewing room and native web conferencing tool for worldwide artists, collectors, and art dealers to meet and do businesses.“With Hong Kong developing itself as both an IP hub and an art hub, we are building this solution as a Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) platform that extends our ten-year’s experience in OpenHeart digital auctions serving the charity sector to become an online art marketplace offering value-added identity and transactional services. Our ethos is to offer the art ecosystem a secured exchange to track, trace and trade easily hence calling this project ARTRACX. We are looking forward to partnering with galleries, museum and bookstores for distribution, as well as mobile carriers and MVNOs around the world to also offer SIM cards packaged with our ENTITLE starter kit to enhance the KYC process." said Mr. Daniel Chun, CEO of Art Group Limited.Infineon has appointed Art Group Limited as an associate partner and according to Ms. Alison Liu, Senior Marketing Manager of Infineon Greater China Region - “We are really excited about the developments in the art, collectibles and luxury market segment and Art Group’s team had understood the problem well and have executed and developed the solution. The anti-counterfeit market worldwide in the art, collectibles and luxury segment will continue to be an important market segment for us. To effectively curtail counterfeiting and rights infringements, there will be a need for the art ecosystem to also partake and adopt the use of latest technology solution like ARTRACX"The ENTITLE Starter Kit consists of both Smart Chip Labels and Smart Card Premium (with Infineon SECORA™ Blockchain chipset) which can be activated using Near-Field Communication (NFC) protocol with a smartphone and the ENTITLE App. The Smart Chip Label is best suited for creating digital IDs for reprints while the Smart Card Premium is best suited for authenticating the original artwork. The ENTITLE App allows users (artists, collectors, art dealers, gallery and museum managers) to easily activate and link the artwork without the need to learn and understand blockchain, wallet, gas fee, cryptography and concepts like DID and VC. The Entitle Starter Kit is available online at https://shop.artracx.com/ for USD 49. The ENTITLE APP will also be available for download at the App Store for iOS.FIND OUT MORE AT BOOTH C06 - AFFORDABLE ART FAIR IN HONG KONGART GROUP LIMITED will be exhibiting various artists’ work listed in the ARTRACX Curator platform at the Affordable Art Fair (Hong Kong) Booth# C06 during Aug 3-7 and will be demonstrating the ENTITLE App and ENTITLE Starter Kit.ContactArt Group Limited Abigail Laurio al@artgrouplimited.comInfineon Technologies AG Steve Li Steve.Li2@infineon.com####

A video of Entitle Starter Kit and App, Artracx provides you authentication, provenance tracking, and collections management for physical artwork.