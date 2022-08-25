Fracture Adds Shine To Photo Printing With Glass Prints
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fracture, a Florida-based wall decor brand that prints photos directly onto glass, is changing photo printing as we know it. With over 1.4 million orders to date, Fracture photo printing turns cherished memories such as family photos, pet photos, vacation photos, and more into beautiful glass photo prints.
To print photos on glass, Fracture cuts and hand-prepares a piece of durable glass, following the size specifications of that order. Next, Fracture’s UV-curved ink is sprayed directly onto the glass, instantly making the prints more durable and preventing fading over time or with sunlight exposure. A bright, opaque layer of white ink is then applied directly beneath the color layer, bringing the glass photo print to life and adding depth to the overall color. Finally, a lightweight foamcore mount is affixed to the glass photo print, letting it stand slightly off the wall and providing an additional layer of strength.
Tools for mounting Fracture glass photo prints are included in the recyclable packaging, so hanging them is hassle-free. Fracture also offers options for Print Stands to display glass photo prints on a table, shelf, or other decor.
The company states that traditional methods of photo printing, such as canvas, framed, acrylic, or metal, have several limitations that make them less suitable than printing photos on glass. Fracture takes photo printing to the next level, emphasizing the sleekness and modernity that comes with glass photo prints. Notable features of glass photo printing include color accuracy, scratch resistance, low profile wall hanging, eco-friendliness, longevity with UV protection, texture-free appearance, affordability, and ease of display. With these unique functional and aesthetic upgrades, glass photo prints elevate the look of any room.
Since the company’s founding in 2009, Fracture has expanded its product suite and features to offer more variety and customization. Customers can choose either a non-glare matte finish or original reflective finish. Fracture’s original reflective glass catches light with elegance. It offers brilliant depth and the traditional shine associated with framed photos. On the other hand, matte glass prints are ideal for brightly-lit rooms. The matte surface greatly reduces glare when compared to original glass prints. Moreover, Fracture glass photo prints can be ordered as a set to create unique photo arrangements.
Fracture Photo Walls allow customers to easily create and display a gorgeous, personalized gallery wall of photo prints. Each Fracture Photo Wall layout features between 3-6 prints, depending on the layout type, and customers can choose to follow a theme for a cohesive photo gallery wall. As a guide, each Photo Wall comes with a paper template that outlines hanging instructions and indicates exactly where to place each screw, ensuring the glass photo prints will be perfectly spaced. As a bonus feature, Fracture Photo Walls are specially priced at a discount for a seamless bundle shopping experience.
Fracture Storyboard is made of solid wood and designed to securely display glass photo prints. After customers print photos on glass with Fracture, they can use Storyboard’s unique grooved surface to easily slide, layer, and switch out glass photo prints to tell a unique story. With its sleek, modern design, Storyboard fits effortlessly in almost any space. Fracture offers Storyboard in beautiful maple, espresso, or midnight stains to match customers’ spaces and personal style. In addition to displaying glass photo prints on Storyboard, customers can add flowers, candles, or treasured mementos to make it their own.
In order to share the love of photo printing and encourage others to print photos on glass, Fracture offers physical and digital gift cards. Fracture gift cards allow families, friends, and loved ones to celebrate the memories they’ve made together—or the memories they’ll be making soon. Gift cards can be sent by mail or quickly emailed to recipients. Each card comes with instructions that make it easy to get started on photo printing and has no expiration date.
With glowing customer reviews, Fracture has certainly made its mark on the photo printing industry. Fracture photo printing products are available for purchase on Fracture’s official website and ship all over the world from Alachua, Florida.
