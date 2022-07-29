Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,212 in the last 365 days.

Dunleavy Signs Bill Allowing for Opportunity of State-Tribal Compact Schools

Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 34 (SB 34), sponsored by Senator Gary Stevens, which provides the opportunity for Tribes to voluntarily apply to establish a State-Tribal compact school. Governor Dunleavy believes this legislation will expand school choice options while improving education outcomes.

“As an educator, I’m excited about this innovative step to facilitate pilot projects between the state and Tribes,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We can improve our education outcomes, increase school choice, and respect the heritage and culture of our Tribes. State-Tribal compact schools will create a new avenue for preparing our children to be productive and strong community members.”

“This is a historic opportunity to embrace our unique Alaska Native heritages, providing a means for local tribal governments to determine their own path for educating young Alaskans,” said Senator Gary Stevens. “I’m proud to have contributed to and be a part of this historic occasion.”

“We collectively want to maintain our language, culture, and traditional ways of life,” said Julie Kitka, President of the Alaska Federation of Natives. “Educational compacting is one way that we can improve education for our tribal children.”

This legislation will provide Alaska’s Tribes the ability to voluntarily apply to establish a State-Tribal compact school. SB 34 will expand school choice options while honoring Indigenous ways of learning. Additionally, this legislation aims to improve educational outcomes and graduation rates by fostering State-Tribal partnerships.

You just read:

Dunleavy Signs Bill Allowing for Opportunity of State-Tribal Compact Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.