B.C.’s largest coastline cleanup sets new targets

CANADA, July 28 - Josh Temple, executive director, Coastal Restoration Society −

"The Province of B.C. continues to take meaningful action on ocean plastics and marine pollution in the fight against climate change. Programs such as the Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative provide powerful tools for First Nations and non-governmental organizations to develop and implement large-scale environmental restoration initiatives, which support the health of our marine ecosystems, create jobs and provide clear pathways toward a StrongerBC. Coastal Restoration Society is honoured to continue to support the Province of B.C.’s commitments to these important initiatives.”

Chloé Dubois, executive director, Ocean Legacy Foundation −

“We are thrilled to be able to continue this important cleanup work together; one that prioritizes the health of our aquatic ecosystems and coastal communities across British Columbia. Ocean Legacy looks forward to continuing to build economic employment opportunities based on ecologically restorative practices and lend to preventative policies that help create plastic-free environments.”

Danny Robertson, managing partner, K’yuu Enterprise Corporation −

“The Province’s Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative is helping us tackle the plastic debris that lands on the rugged coastlines and remote beaches of the islands of Haida Gwaii. We are proud to be part of a close-knit community that values the health of the islands’ ecosystems and embraces the collaborative partnerships needed to rid our shores of microplastics.”

Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment −

“Headquartered in Steveston, Ocean Legacy Foundation is a non-profit organization making a difference for our shorelines and oceans. Their continued work through the Clean Coast, Clean Waters program makes B.C. a cleaner, more beautiful place where ocean life can flourish. I’m proud to have them in our community and can’t wait to see the results of this shoreline cleanup.”

Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim −

“Preserving and protecting nature is important to British Columbians, but without taking action to keep our coastline clean, the natural environment and the services it provides us are at risk. Our government is committed to continuing this work and I am excited to see that these two new projects will help restore 400 kilometres of shoreline, remove 30 derelict vessels and create 80 local jobs.”

Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island −

“People on the north Island understand the negative impact debris has on our shorelines and they have worked hard to protect our marine waters. By partnering with the Ocean Legacy Foundation, our government is building on the 550 tonnes of waste already collected from our beautiful coasts to clean another 400 kilometres of shoreline. Not only will this project go far to keep our ecosystem healthy, it will also provide 150 local jobs, allowing people to have a real impact on their community.”