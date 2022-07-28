First Nations clean-energy projects funded on B.C.’s coast

CANADA, July 28 - Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“First Nations communities play a vital role in the clean-energy sector. Through the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund, we are investing in Indigenous-led business ventures that help build energy-efficient, resilient communities in our transition to a low-carbon future.”

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“Indigenous engagement in B.C.’s clean-energy sector supports our reconciliation efforts and accelerates our transition to a low-carbon economy. Partnerships between First Nations communities and industry strengthen our provincial economy, and achieve a diverse array of positive environmental, social and governance outcomes, while providing a sustainable path to achieving CleanBC’s climate targets.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“We’re working with First Nations to support increasing clean-energy options and stronger action on climate change through CleanBC and investments like these. We appreciate the leadership role many First Nations have taken to address climate change, and we’re committed to working in partnership to build a cleaner, better future for many more people.”

Bryn Armstrong, climate action co-ordinator, Kitasoo Xai'xais Stewardship Authority –

“The Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation will gain significant economic and ecological benefits from the installation of high-efficiency electric heat pumps. As a result of receiving funds from the FNCEBF, Klemtu is advancing its goal of becoming an emission-free community.“

Julia Stafford and Renata Rovelo, project managers, Climate Action Strategy for Squamish Nation –

“The goal of the Climate Action Strategy is to protect and strengthen the rights of the Squamish People, advance self-determination, protect quality of life and enhance the health and resilience of the community in the face of the climate crisis. Through this work, we hope to build community capacity on climate change and leverage grant funding to invest in community lead initiatives and consultation.”

Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast –

“With the mass adoption of heat pumps in Klemtu, the Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation is becoming a great example of climate change leadership on the Central Coast. This leadership will pave the way for this type of local clean energy adoption in other Northern and Indigenous communities.”

Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale –

“I have had the opportunity to learn from the Squamish Nation about the vision for and development of their Climate Action Strategy, and I am extremely excited for the community-led initiatives that will come out of it. Providing these provincial grants to First Nations helps bolster our collective efforts on climate action while respecting Indigenous communities' rights to self-determination.”