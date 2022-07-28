First Nations clean-energy projects funded in B.C.’s Interior, North

CANADA, July 28 - Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“First Nations communities play a vital role in the clean-energy sector. Through the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund, we are investing in Indigenous-led business ventures that help build energy-efficient, resilient communities in our transition to a low-carbon future.”

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“Indigenous engagement in B.C.’s clean-energy sector supports our reconciliation efforts and accelerates our transition to a low-carbon economy. Partnerships between First Nations communities and industry strengthen our provincial economy, and achieve a diverse array of positive environmental, social and governance outcomes, while providing a sustainable path to achieving CleanBC’s climate targets.”

Councillor Catherine Porter, Daylu Dena Council –

“The solar project is allowing our community to take important steps away from reliance on diesel power and toward sustainable energy solutions. In moving toward solar, and eventually other clean-energy options, Daylu Dena hopes to become a leader and champion for sustainable energy across the North. Through accessing solar to power our new Multi-purpose Centre, we are beginning to increase our community’s energy security and develop energy solutions that will help us to protect our lands and waters for generations to come.”

Blanka Jecminkova, Band Manager, Kispiox Band Council –

“Kispiox Band is excited to be approved for this funding that will cover the initiation fees for the consultants to start working on the Green Energy Community plan. In the future, we hope to complete the energy plan and start moving into its implementation. This is a great start in support from the B.C. government to mitigate the infrastructure and energy deficiencies that the First Nations have been facing for years.”

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse, OBC, Tŝilhqot’in National Government –

“We must find sustainable energy options within the Tsilhqot’in Territory. This funding is going toward a clean-energy plan for the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and exploring opportunities in wind, geothermal and other types of clean energy. With the climate crisis upon us it is more important than ever to find energy options for our area that will withstand a changing climate over a vast and remote area.”

Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine –

“Not only is it essential that we shift to cleaner sources of energy while combatting climate change, but it’s equally important to work with and support Indigenous communities to create clean-energy projects. This funding will help make sure that multiple First Nation communities here in Stikine have the resources to develop clean-energy projects that work for them, benefit their community and bring us all one step closer to reaching the CleanBC climate.”

Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development –

“Rural and remote Indigenous communities are leading the province in the transition to cleaner energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and I’m grateful that we’re able to support their passion and leadership in this work. Our government’s StrongerBC Economic Plan is focused on growth for communities that is environmentally and socially sustainable. These projects are a perfect example of how we can achieve that vision together, as full partners in building a thriving economy.”