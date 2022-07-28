First Nations clean-energy projects funded on Vancouver Island

CANADA, July 28 - Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“First Nations communities play a vital role in the clean-energy sector. Through the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund, we are investing in Indigenous-led business ventures that help build energy-efficient, resilient communities in our transition to a low-carbon future.”

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“Indigenous engagement in B.C.’s clean-energy sector supports our reconciliation efforts and accelerates our transition to a low-carbon economy. Partnerships between First Nations communities and industry strengthen our provincial economy, and achieve a diverse array of positive environmental, social and governance outcomes, while providing a sustainable path to achieving CleanBC’s climate targets.”

Chief Nicole Rempel, K’ómoks First Nation (KFN) –

“KFN’s Leadership and Administration take direction from membership. In our Comprehensive Community Plan, the members directed us to look at ways to lessen our environmental footprint and explore green energies, so we were happy to work with the Province to deliver this. As Elders are not well funded by the Canadian government, KFN’s leadership and Economic Development Corporation recognize the need to assist our Elders wherever we can.”

Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder, Hupačasath First Nation –

“Our members say it is important for their home energy to come from clean, renewable sources. It is critically important to ensure our members are healthy, safe and comfortable in their homes. Installing heat pumps with high-efficiency cooling and dehumidifying capabilities help prepare our members homes for dangerous heat waves and summer conditions that are inevitable and increasingly more severe in the Alberni Valley.”

T’Sou-ke First Nation –

“The impact from receiving the FNCEBF to design and procure a PV System for the roof of the soon to be constructed T’Sou-ke Nation Community Complex and Health Centre is such a meaningful one for our Nation, as it meets the sustainability goals set out in our Comprehensive Community Plan. It also sets the tone for our future developments in that we will continue to insist on environmentally sustainable building criteria in our building designs and developments.”

Saya Masso, Director of Lands, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) –

“The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation appreciates the assistance by the Province’s Clean Energy Business Fund in helping our communities to develop and implement meaningful, clean-energy goals. In the winter season, TFN’s three run-of-river hydro companies supply most of the electricity for the Pacific Rim of Vancouver Island. This project will help to keep our communities moving in the direction of energy self-sufficiency.”

John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca –

“Congratulations to these four First Nations communities on being at the forefront of shifting to clean-energy sources. The ravages of climate change are a real threat to many communities. Clean energy offers a path to a healthier, more resilient future for us all.”

Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim –

“These projects are important examples of First Nations’ determination to achieve clean energy and energy security goals set by their communities. They are critical to increasing the resiliency of rural communities to the effects of climate change and natural disasters, and to building safe, renewable energy sources that people can depend on.”

Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox –

“This funding is great news for our local First Nations. We know that climate change affects small and remote communities differently, making First Nations more likely to be impacted by natural disasters. CleanBC projects, like these new clean-energy projects, are an excellent way to combat climate change while benefiting families and communities.”