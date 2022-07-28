Submit Release
Gov. Kemp: Georgia Lottery Reaches Milestone $25B Generated for Education in Georgia

GEORGIA, July 28 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp is excited to announce the Georgia Lottery Corp. has raised $25 billion for education in the State of Georgia since its inception in 1993. These funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.

"Almost thirty years since its inception, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has had a massive impact on a generation of Georgians," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Students have been set on the path to lifelong learning through Pre-K programs and have been afforded the opportunity to advance their careers through higher education. This $25 billion has helped Georgia maintain a highly-qualified workforce and experience tremendous growth, and I look forward to continuing to see young Georgians lives transformed by these dollars."

"Our new milestone of $25 billion raised for education is a significant achievement with a wide-reaching impact for Georgia’s students, families, communities, and economy," said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin. "We remain committed to our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K, and will continue working diligently each day to ensure that Georgia’s students attain a quality education from start to finish with these important programs."

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $25.3 billion to the State of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., please visit: www.galottery.com.

