Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.28.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Lauren Greenwood, 32, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Greenwood has been a Consultant at the California Cable and Telecommunications Association since June 2022, where she has held several positions since 2014, including Manager of Government Affairs and Legislative Analyst. She was a Government Partnerships Manager for U.S. West at micromobility operator Spin in 2021 and an MBA intern for DirecTV’s International Content and Programming Department in 2019. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,000. Greenwood is a Democrat.

Laura E. Kent-Monning, 42, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, where she has served since 2020. Kent-Monning was founding Attorney at LKM Legal from 2016 to 2020. She was an Attorney at HaleyNelson and Heilbrun from 2012 to 2016 and at Van Der Hout Immigration and Nationality Law from 2009 to 2011. Kent-Monning earned a Juris Doctor degree from Golden Gate University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,463. Kent-Monning is a Democrat.

Nicholas Mueller, 43, of Manteca, has been appointed to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission. Mueller has been Director II of the Greater Valley Conservation Corps at the San Joaquin County Office of Education since 2010. He was Project Leader 1 for YouthBuild San Joaquin at the San Joaquin County Office of Education from 2006 to 2010. Mueller is a member of Leadership Stockton, Women’s Center Youth and Family Services, California Association of Local Conservation Corps, Association of California School Administrators and the Corps Network. He earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and School Development from the Teachers College of San Joaquin. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mueller is registered without party preference.

Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, of Merced, has been appointed to the California State Lottery Commission. Garrison-Engbrecht has been Vice President of Student Life at Saint Mary’s College of California since 2021. He held multiple positions at the University of California, Merced from 2019 to 2021, including Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff. Garrison-Engbrecht held multiple positions at the University of California, Berkeley from 2018 to 2019, including Assistant Dean of Students and Director of the Leadership, Engagement, Advising and Development Center. He held several positions at Loyola Marymount University from 2008 to 2017, including Director of Leadership Programs and LGBTQ+ Student Services. Garrison-Engbrecht earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Curriculum Theory from Chapman University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garrison-Engbrecht is a Democrat.

Aaron Pereira, 21, of Alturas, has been appointed to the 34th District Agricultural Association (Modoc Fair Board). Pereira has been a Maintenance Road Worker for the County of Modoc since 2019. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Pereira is registered without party preference.

