31st circuit commission announces nominees for Holden circuit judge vacancy in Greene County


28 July 2022


SPRINGFIELD, MO - The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission conducted one day of public hearings, interviewed seven applicants, and selected a panel of three nominees for the position of circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit, created by the retirement of Judge Calvin Holden. The nominees are:


Randall D. Eggert, an assistant United States attorney with the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri.


Jerry A. Harmison Jr., an associate circuit judge in Greene County, Missouri.


T. Todd Myers, an associate circuit judge in Greene County, Missouri.


The commission believes these three candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.20, the commission notes the final votes received by each nominee were: Eggert received five votes, Harmison received four votes, and Myers received five votes.


The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge.


The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Jack Goodman of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and is composed of attorneys Deborah Dodge and Kurt Larson, and lay members Kim Hancock and Fred McQueary.



Contact: Craig Street, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811


