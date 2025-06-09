Attorney Bulletin: Automated civil case initiation to expand next week to 21 additional counties





9 June 2025





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beginning next week, the Missouri judiciary will continue rolling out a new feature designed to give attorneys and the public faster access to new civil cases. This new “Auto Create Case” feature is scheduled to be implemented Wednesday, June 18 in eight additional judicial circuits.





For years, Missouri’s e-filing system has allowed attorneys to file cases at nearly any time, night or day. Previously, those cases would stay in a queue until local court staff could manually create new cases and accept the filings during regular business hours. But by automating the process of electronically accepting new petitions filed in 28 designated civil case types , the Auto Create Case feature eliminates both the clerk queue and the wait.





With Auto Create Case, the system automatically creates a new case, accepts the petition, assigns a case number and allows the attorney to continue filing additional documents in the case or begin other time-sensitive work. It also makes the new case available automatically for the public to view.









22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis)

23rd Judicial Circuit (Jefferson County)

24th Judicial Circuit (Madison, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties; St. Francois County began piloting the feature in November 2024)

25th Judicial Circuit (Maries, Pulaski and Texas counties; Phelps County began piloting the feature in November 2024)

26th Judicial Circuit (Camden, Laclede, Miller, Moniteau and Morgan counties)

27th Judicial Circuit (Bates, Benton and Henry counties; St. Clair County began piloting the feature in November 2024)

28th Judicial Circuit (Barton, Cedar, Dade and Vernon counties)

29th Judicial Circuit (Jasper County) Beginning June 18, the new feature will be available in:





The judiciary plans to make the Auto Create Case feature available throughout the rest of the state by the end of next month





Feedback from the pilot courts is that attorneys should carefully review their filings before submitting them. While attorneys have appreciated the speed at which their new cases have appeared, some have misfiled cases in the wrong division or forgotten to attach their petition, resulting in increased dismissals.





Nothing new is required. Continue using the eFiling System to file new cases.

Once you click to “submit” the new filing, it will be accepted as filed automatically.

Please note: this means you cannot recall your filing and cannot ask local court clerk staff to “hold” a filing. Do not “submit” without being sure you are filing what you need to file – and in the correct division.

Auto Create Case will apply only to initial filings in designated civil case types. It will not apply to subsequent filings. Of particular note for attorneys:









###





Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676



