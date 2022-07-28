Medicis Opening Second Medical Marijuana Pharmacy Location to Serve Southwest Louisiana
The additional location is planned for growing patient needs in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jefferson Davis, Allen & Cameron Parishes
This new legislation will allow us to quickly address the growing needs of patients in Southwest Louisiana”LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicis Pharmacy, one of only nine approved pharmacies in the State of Louisiana to sell medical marijuana, announced that it will open a second location to address the growing needs for patients throughout the Southwest region, which includes the city of Lake Charles, Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jefferson Davis, Allen, Cameron parishes.
— John R. Condos, Ph.D.
Recent legislation passed on June 5 by Louisiana lawmakers allows for additional dispensary locations to open in each region based on patient count. H.B. 697 allows the existing pharmacy in each region to open up to two additional pharmacies in their respective regions once they meet certain patient counts. Once 3,500 active, qualified patients are identified in the state’s prescription monitoring program in a region, then that pharmacy in that region can open a second location. Once both pharmacies in a region are each serving 3,500 active patients, then the licensee in that region can open a third pharmacy.
“This new legislation will allow us to quickly address the growing needs of patients in Southwest Louisiana,” said John Condos, CEO of Medicis. “Our region already has exceeded the required number of 3,500 patients in the program and we’re opening a new location in Jennings in the coming months.”
Medicis Pharmacy has already expanded reach this year with delivery services. With the addition of cannabis flower a form of medication since the beginning of 2022, new patient sign-ups are surging and demand is driving scarcity. A second location for Medicis Pharmacy on the I-10 corridor will expand the availability of cannabis medications to those participating in the state of Louisiana’s medical marijuana program.
###
About Medicis Pharmacy
Medicis Pharmacy is one of only nine approved pharmacies in the State of Louisiana to sell medical marijuana. The Medicis team proudly serves patients suffering from chronic pain, cancer, ALS and other debilitating medical conditions through its medical cannabis pharmacy located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Medicis Pharmacy also offers a convenient home delivery service to patients throughout the entire Southwest region, which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis parishes. For more information about Medicis Pharmacy or to learn how to become a medical marijuana patient, visit https://medicispharmacy.com/.
Victor Wukovits
Bayou Technologies, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other