Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) receives funding to launch the Ready4SMR Program
OCNI has received support to launch its Ready4SMR Program from the Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).
SMRs are an influential technology which play a critical role in helping Canada meet and exceed its emissions targets”FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is pleased to announce that it has received support to help launch its Ready4SMR Program from the Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).
— Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and ACOA
ACOA works to help enhance regional industrial and technology clusters and regional innovation ecosystems. OCNI is receiving over $786,250 in funding to develop and implement a Ready4SMR program in New Brunswick. The program will be led by OCNI’s Director, Business Development and SMR Supply Chain, Brian Fehrenbach.
“New Brunswick has embarked on a program to deploy Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and our Ready4SMR program will help local companies transition to the nuclear industry and participate in this program. Our goal is to develop as many local suppliers as possible, from trades to manufacturing, including those that are Indigenous owned,” stated Brian Fehrenbach.
Over two years, Phase 1 of the OCNI Ready4SMR program will identify and assist existing Atlantic Canadian companies in transitioning to nuclear suppliers. It begins by supporting an industrial self-assessment led by Opportunities New Brunswick and designed to identify those companies interested in exploring nuclear industry potential. The program is supported in Atlantic Canada by existing OCNI members, ARC Clean Energy and Moltex Energy, as well as Opportunities New Brunswick, University of New Brunswick, and North Shore Micmac District Council. OCNI has also joined ConnexionWorks in Saint John to have a local address and work/meeting space as needed to build this project. OCNI is currently hiring the resource(s) to support the project through the ACOA funding, who will be based in our new workspace. This team will be led and supported by full-time OCNI staff visiting New Brunswick.
Furthermore, Phase 1 of the program will focus on training, education, and engagement. Supply chain and manufacturing consultants will assess and assist SMEs in achieving the necessary standards and official certifications to be part of the nuclear industry's future in New Brunswick and Canada by implementing nuclear QA programs, nuclear management systems, and advanced manufacturing.
“SMRs are an influential technology which play a critical role in helping Canada meet and exceed its emissions targets,” said the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA. “Investing in this technology creates potential for environmental and economic benefits as Canada moves towards a low-carbon future.”
“SMR technology provides an opportunity for Saint John to play a pivotal role in generating secure, non-emitting energy, right here in New Brunswick,” said Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay. “This project demonstrates our region’s efforts to not only deploy this emerging technology, but take advantage of the economic opportunities to help grow the local economy.”
“Our government has made energy innovation and the entire SMR ecosystem a priority sector for New Brunswick,” said Arlene Dunn, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Minister responsible for Immigration, Economic Development and Small Business, and Opportunities New Brunswick. “In collaboration with OCNI, we will help ensure that our province is in a position to continue to maximize the environmental and economic benefits that this sector presents and seize these opportunities for clean and sustainable energy for our communities.”
About OCNI
Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 240 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.
About ACOA
The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) works to create opportunities for economic growth in the region by helping organizations become more competitive, innovative and productive. By working with communities to develop and diversify local economies and by championing the strengths of the region, ACOA is helping to build a stronger Atlantic Canada.
