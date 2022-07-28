Hoyer Discusses the CHIPS and Science Act and House Democrats’ Work to Address Inflation on MSNBC

Click here to watch the full interview.

On the Inflation Reduction Act

“I'm glad they got to an agreement. …it's a very constructive, positive agreement, which I think will help us fight inflation, which is one of the biggest challenges confronting Americans. I understand that. The President understands that. It also is going to make a real difference in terms of prescription drug costs for consumers for health care costs, and in climate, which we see ravaging the west with fires and drought and many parts of the east as well and the Midwest. I'm happy with the agreement. I’m hopeful that the Senate will pass it and send it to the President…. What has been agreed to I think is very good for our country, very good for fighting inflation, very good for our economy, and very good for people who are using prescription drugs and trying to access affordable quality health care...If the Senate passes it, we'll pass it.”

On the CHIPS and Science Act

“[I am supporting the CHIPS and Science Act] because it makes a real difference in terms of America’s self-reliance. I've said we cannot rely on the unreliable, which we did so starkly during the course of this pandemic. We need to Make It In America. We immediate to have job creation here. That's what this CHIPS bill does – CHIPS are absolutely critical to almost everything we do. And by getting this CHIPS bill through and making the investment and growing our economy, creating 100,000 new jobs, it will make a real difference on inflation, a real difference on our competitiveness around the world, and a real difference in terms of our own self-reliance here in America. So this is a bill that ought to pass, and sadly, so many Republicans are opposing this bill not on its substance. You’ll recall, 17 Republicans voted for this bill in the United States Senate. That's a third of the United States Senators, but others have taken the position and, by the way, [Senator] McConnell was one of them that voted for it, but so many Republicans take the position I don't like the reconciliation bill or Reduce Inflation Act and therefore I’m going to vote against this bill. I said on the Floor of the United States House: That is hurting America. That is hurting our competitiveness, that is hurting our people and that makes no sense because you don't like another bill. If they don't like the other bill, vote against it, but this bill is good for America, good for American workers, and good for generations to come – so I’m hopeful that, as I said, we will pass that bill. And if we don't get any Republicans, which would be a very sad day for America, I think we'll pass it with Democratic votes.”

On Republicans’ Opposition to Legislation to Address Inflation

“I’m very disappointed [in Republicans’ opposition to the CHIPS and Science Act]. This is a political decision, not a position on behalf of the American people and not on behalf of the American economy and on behalf of our national security. It is so sad that the Republican Party appears to be taking a political position when what America needs today is a principled position for growing our economy, growing jobs, and being competitive with the rest of the world. That's what the Republicans and Democrats in the Senate who initiated a bill some many months ago said this was all about. It's still about that. The ability of America to be self-reliant and the ability for America to compete in the 21st Century and it would be a great shame if this bill fails and the rest of the world sees America as not competing, as not putting investments in the next century or this century and in CHIPS and in manufacturing and in supply chains. It will be a very sad day. So I’m hopeful that doesn't happen. I think we're going to pass this bill, notwithstanding Republican opposition, which I think is, as I said, is not based upon principle, but based upon politics."