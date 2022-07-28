Maryland Recognized for Successful Sustainable Procurement Practices for Third Year in a Row

July 28, 2022

The Maryland Green Purchasing Committee Receives Two Awards for the Procurement of Information Technology

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Green Purchasing Committee, chaired by the Department of General Services (DGS), earned two awards this year recognizing Maryland’s leadership in procuring sustainable Information Technology (IT). Sustainable IT provides the dual benefits of saving the state money through reduced utility costs associated with energy efficiency gains and protecting the environment and public health through responsible sourcing and disposal.

“Maryland continues to lead in leveraging our state’s purchasing power for the greater good.,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “I am proud of DGS and the Green Purchasing Committee’s success in ensuring Maryland’s IT is responsibly procured and recycled.”

The State of Maryland has several policy and regulatory mandates in place to support this vision, from legislatively requiring the purchase of sustainable IT products to the mandatory use of a certified responsible recycler of e-waste. In FY21, the Green Purchasing Committee verified the procurement of over $10.6 million of environmentally preferable IT products by the State. In 2021, DGS’s Inventory Standards and Support Services Division, which manages the e-waste program, documented that 1,498 units of IT products were responsibly recycled. These accomplishments resulted in two honors for the State.

In March 2022, for the third year in a row, Maryland received Silver level recognition in the State Electronics Challenge for procurement of sustainable IT and responsible end-of-life management. The Challenge ensures that certified responsible recyclers address environmental impacts, worker health and safety, and security practices of electronics recycling.

On July 28, 2022, General Services accepted on behalf of the State of Maryland, the first time honor of a Three Star EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) Purchaser award. This Three Star Award acknowledges Maryland’s procurement of sustainable IT in three important categories: computers and displays, imaging equipment, and servers. Previously, in both 2020 and 2021, Maryland was awarded a Two Star EPEAT Purchaser award.

EPEAT products are more energy-efficient, less toxic, longer-lasting, and easier to recycle than products that do not meet EPEAT criteria. The ecolabel also addresses labor and human rights issues along the entire supply chain.

In FY21, Maryland’s purchases of EPEAT products resulted in a reduction of 796 tons of greenhouse gasses, avoided the use of 4.4 million gallons of water, saved 7.5 gWh of electricity, and conserved 109 tons of material. In addition, the use of EPEAT IT products resulted in cost savings to the State of $323,381.

