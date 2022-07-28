Satellite Writer Announces a New Video Tutorial Series Demonstrating the Platform's Power.
Our goal is to make AI tools available to all. Additionally, our goal is to broaden HailyAI scope and bridge the gap between technical and non-technically.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Writer, a leading AI-powered content platform launched by AI Exosphere, has launched a new video tutorial series demonstrating how powerful its platform is and why it changes the game for traditional writers.
The series titled "How To Use Satellite Writer" was presented by the founders.
The videos cover topics like the types of content generated, the features available, and how they can help businesses.
The videos demonstrate how easy it is to create content using Satellite Writer and what kind of results to expect from the platform. The founders show how simple it is to add keywords, write text, and generate content without editing or formatting.
The videos are hosted on YouTube and include screenshots of the interface so users can see how easy it is to use the platform.
The founders' goal was to assure users they won't need any coding knowledge to use Satellite Writer because there are no code lines to edit.
"Our goal is to make AI tools available to all. Additionally, our goal is to broaden HailyAI scope and bridge the gap between technical and non-technically," said Sal Peer, founder of AI Exosphere.
About Satellite Writer
Satellite Writer is a cloud-based service that allows you to create website copy, blog posts, and other content using voice.
