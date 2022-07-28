HOBA Tech Founder Heath Gascoigne Named One of Disruptor Magazine’s Class of 2022 50 Under 50

HOBA Tech is an all-in-one transformation framework for businesses that need to restructure as soon as possible

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heath Gascoigne, the founder and CEO of HOBA Tech, has been named one of Disruptors Magazine’s 50 Under 50 Class of 2022.In naming Gascoigne, 47, one of the brightest disruptors, thought leaders and experts in his industry, the magazine wrote, “Despite existing methods and experts and the many benefits of organizations transforming their business model, business transformation programs and projects have a surprisingly high 70 percent failure rate. This is when they call HOBA Tech. Tired of wasting time, money, and missed opportunities, and being fed interesting but not useful colorful presentations by big-name consultancies, clients call HOBA Tech to set up and turn around their failing transformation and get it right the first time.”Disruptors Magazine is a source of information, inspiration and motivation for the world’s most successful leaders, executives, investors and entrepreneurs.HOBA, which stands for House of Business Architecture, is an all-in-one transformation framework for businesses that need a restructure as soon as possible. It acts as a lifeline for businesses and helps them transform according to today’s needs.Gascoigne is the author of the international bestseller, “The Business Transformation Playbook.” The book is ranked seventh on the Best Business Strategy eBook of All-time, it is a six-times Amazon best seller and has been used by thousands and hundreds of organizations after Gascoigne published it for the first time in early 2019 after using it for more than 10 years with private clients.“We wanted to disrupt the Business Transformation Industry, to become the standard for business-led digital transformation in the world, to put the control back into business’ hands and reverse the 70 percent failure rate in transformation projects and programs” Gascoigne said after receiving the recognition. “The business transformation industry, despite the name, is an IT, or technology-heavy or centric, industry. There is a lot of focus, wrongly, on technology and technical skills. What the marketplace is failing to acknowledge is that despite the high failure rate of transformation programs, the problem is not a technology or technical one, it’s a people one.“We are creating a community of disrupters and we call ourselves ‘Business Transformators.’ We are more than just business architects who focus just on business design. We are also part-designers, part-strategists, part-negotiators and part-collaborators. This is a shift we are happy to lead, putting control back into the businesses’ hands, with Business Transformators leading that charge.”The largest transformations by businesses in the United Kingdom have used HOBA Tech to setup and rescue their transformation, saving time, money and missed opportunities in the process.HOBA Tech transforms businesses thanks to its revolutionary transformation framework. The framework includes considering all aspects of a business, not just technology and assists with the integration of new technology into an organization.By keeping business and technology aligned and in-sync, there is no more guesswork or overcomplicated documentation for businesses. HOBA Tech also helps businesses establish clear roles and responsibilities and promotes clear governance and risk management.HOBA Tech was named Digital Transformation Innovators of the Year at Acquisition International (AI) Business Excellence Awards 2022.For more information about HOBA Tech, visit hoba.tech About HOBA TechHOBA Tech is based in London but the firm’s approach and outlook are very much international. The HOBA Tech team has worked predominantly but not exclusively with banking, financial services, insurance, technology, startups and government agencies seeking to implement their business strategy and target operating model as part of their business and digital transformation.###