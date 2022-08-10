Patio Protection by Skeeter Hawk
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, there have been numerous solutions to dealing with flying pests while enjoying quality outdoor time on the patio. Many of them dealt with smelly, often dangerous chemicals that only worked part of the time.
So what is the real solution to protecting the backyard patio from insects that bite and sting?
Beat nature at its own game.
This is precisely what Skeeter Hawk has done with their large fly trap, the ultimate chemical-free fruit fly trap and killer.
The large fly trap effectively attracts, traps, and kills fruit flies, gnats, drain flies, house flies, horse flies, moths, June bugs, mosquitoes and thousands of other flying pests. The large fly trap’s dual band LED UV light attracts the insects, while the whisper-quiet fan sucks them in where they dehydrate and die. It effectively protects larger backyard spaces around pools and large patios, while the foldaway hook and long cord allow for versatile placement.
For smaller spaces, such as an enclosed patio or porch, the Skeeter Hawk small fly trap does the same job as its bigger cousin, but it is more suited to deal with pest infestations in indoor and smaller outdoor spaces. The small fly trap is a perfect chemical-free solution to insect issues, while it is long cord and foldaway hook and long cord makes it as versatile as the outdoor version. The small fly trap’s dual-band UV technology will easily attract any flies and trap them where they will dehydrate and quickly die in a matter of hours
It is the unique, chemical free technology that makes the Skeeter Hawk Fly Traps stand out. Their patented dual-band UV technology is highly attractive to most flying insects. It makes for an attractive landing zone to act as their final resting place.
Find the system of Skeeter Hawk products that will work for the whole family by visiting https://skh.acgbrands.com/en_US/find-your-system/.
Blake Tabb
Skeeter Hawk Zappers