EMS Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMS , a leading value add wholesale distributor of aluminum extrusions and sheet products, announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.The recognition is based on a rigorous analysis of more than 2.6 million online employee reviews and 7.7 million survey-based reviews across over 4,700 U.S. companies. It highlights organizations with 500-1,000 employees that excel in creating environments where team members feel valued and connected.“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Mike Swedick, President & Chief Executive Officer, EMS. “At EMS, we believe a people-first workplace—rooted in respect, teamwork, and opportunity—is the foundation of everything we do. This award is a direct reflection of our team’s daily commitment to each other and to building a culture where everyone can thrive. We know that strong teams deliver better outcomes, which is how we live our promise of ‘Delivering More’ for our customers and communities.”"The modern workplace has evolved beyond just a place to earn a paycheck. Today's employees seek environments where they feel valued, heard, and connected—workplaces that prioritize culture, foster genuine belonging, and build strong communities. Companies that embrace these principles don't just attract top talent; they create spaces where people from all walks of life can collaborate, innovate, and thrive. We hope this ranking helps job seekers and professionals identify workplaces that combine personal connection with professional growth."-- Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek

